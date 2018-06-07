Har tatt over 70 medaljer dette skoleåret

Oppdal videregående skole presenterte onsdag resultatene for årets idrettsfagelever. Der kom det fram at OVS-elevene har sanket inn et imponerende antall medaljer i løpet av skoleåret.
Til sammen har det i år blitt 71 medaljer fordelt på 18 elever innen fem forskjellige idretter; alpint, curling, trav, slopestyle og vektløfting.
- Det er et formidabelt resultat, sier avdelingsleder toppidrett ved OVS, Torbjørn Norland, som også er storfornøyd med kjønnsfordelingen blant medaljevinnerne:
- Det er ti gutter og åtte jenter, så det er nesten så balansert som du får det.
OVS har ti avgangselever totalt innenfor alpinsporten på VG4. Seks av dem har kommet inn hos Trønderalpin Elite, mens én har kommet inn på europacuplaget.
- Det har vært et helt greit år for min egen del, selv om resultatene har uteblitt litt. Med unntak av et brukbart resultat, har jeg stort sett kløna det til ved å enten falle eller skade meg under konkurranse, sier Sander Kleivnes, som går på tredjeåret i idrettsfag.
Han kronet skoleåret med en finfin bronsemedalje i slopestyle under et norgescuprenn i Oppdal.
Kleivnes skryter av klassekameratene, og særlig alpinistene.
- Alpinistene gjør det alltid bra. De får høye plasseringer hele tiden. Vi har et veldig bra prestasjonsmiljø på skolen her.
Fra høsten av skal Kleivnes gå på folkehøgskole. Han har allerede kommet inn på «Freestyle USA»-linja ved Rødde folkehøgskole.
- Jeg kommer til å fortsette å konkurrere også neste år. Så får vi se hvordan det blir, når jeg begynner å studere etter at jeg er ferdig på folkehøgskolen.
Under finner du oversikt over alle medaljevinnerne for dette skoleåret:
|Basisgruppe
|Elev
|Idrett (gren)
|Utmerkelse
|2ID
|Karl Erik Jøssund
|alpint (utfor)
|3. plass junior-NM
|2ID
|Karl Erik Jøssund
|alpint (kombinasjon)
|2. plass junior-NM
|2ID
|Karl Erik Jøssund
|alpint (SG)
|3. plass junior-NM
|2ID
|Reiel Felde
|vektløfting
|3. plass junior-NM
|3ID
|Markus Fossland
|alpint (SG)
|1. plass junior-NM
|3ID
|Markus Fossland
|alpint (SG)
|2. plass FIS Hemsedal
|3ID
|Markus Fossland
|alpint (SG)
|1. plass FIS Norefjell
|3ID
|Markus Anna Lotta Jogeva
|alpint (SG)
|1. plass junior-EM
|3ID
|Sander Kleivnes
|slopestyle
|3. plass norgescup
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|1. FIS Wyller
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|1. plass FIS Norefjell
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|1. plass FIS Finland
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|1. plass FIS Finland
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Finland
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Ål
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Voss
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (SL)
|2. plass FIS Jølster
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Wyller
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Wyller
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Norefjell
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Oppdal
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Tärnaby
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|3. plass FIS Voss
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|3. plass FIS Hakadal
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass junior-NM Hafjell
|3ID
|Mariel Kufaas
|alpint (GS)
|3. plass junior-NM Hafjell
|3ID
|Marthe Tøsse Aandal
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Jølster
|3ID
|Marthe Tøsse Aandal
|alpint (GS)
|3. plass FIS Voss
|3ID
|Isak Staurset
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Geilo
|4ID
|Aidan Stautland
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass junior-NM Hafjell
|4ID
|Aidan Stautland
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Oppdal
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Oppdal
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|2. plass FIS Hemsedal
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|2. plass FIS Ål
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Wyller
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Geilo
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Geilo
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass Ål
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Hafjell
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Kirkerud
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Kirkerud
|4ID
|Kristine Bekkestad
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Oppdal
|4ID
|Hilde Iren Sato
|alpint (SL)
|2. plass FIS Jølster
|4ID
|Hilde Iren Sato
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Hakadal
|4ID
|Andreas Strand
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Geilo
|4ID
|Andreas Strand
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Sunne, Sverige
|4ID
|Andreas Strand
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Ruka, Finland
|4ID
|Andreas Strand
|alpint (SL)
|2. plass FIS Sunne, Sverige
|4ID
|Andreas Strand
|alpint (SL)
|2. plass FIS Jølster
|4ID
|Andreas Strand
|alpint (SL)
|2. plass FIS Jølster
|4ID
|Helena Hørte Søfteland
|alpint (DH)
|3. plass junior-NM Hafjell
|4ID
|Helena Hørte Søfteland
|alpint (GS)
|3. plass FIS Hemsedal
|4ID
|Helena Hørte Søfteland
|alpint (GS)
|3. plass FIS Wyller
|4ID
|Helena Hørte Søfteland
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Geilo
|4ID
|Helena Hørte Søfteland
|alpint (SG)
|2. plass FIS Hemsedal
|4ID
|Helena Hørte Søfteland
|alpint (DH)
|1. plass FIS Hafjell
|4ID
|Helena Hørte Søfteland
|alpint (DH)
|1. plass FIS Hafjell
|4ID
|Helena Hørte Søfteland
|alpint (SG)
|1. plass FIS Hafjell
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (GS)
|1. plass FIS Geilo
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Geilo
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (GS)
|3. plass FIS Hemsedal
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Oppdal
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (GS)
|1. plass FIS Voss
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (SL)
|1. plass FIS Sunne
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (SL)
|3. plass FIS Jølster
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (GS)
|1. plass FIS Hemsedal
|2ID
|Bianca Bakke Westhoff
|alpint (GS)
|2. plass FIS Hemsedal
|2BA
|Marcus Wolan
|curling
|2. plass junior-NM
|1ST
|Eirik Øy
|curling
|2. plass junior-NM
|1ST
|Mali Simonsen
|trav
|3. plass unionskampen Färjestad, Sverige