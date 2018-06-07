Har tatt over 70 medaljer dette skoleåret

Her finner du en oversikt over alle de 71 medaljevinnerne fra OVS dette skoleåret.

Både lærere og elever på idrettsfag stiller gjerne opp på bilde.  Foto: Jan Are Melgård

Sport

Oppdal videregående skole presenterte onsdag resultatene for årets idrettsfagelever. Der kom det fram at OVS-elevene har sanket inn et imponerende antall medaljer i løpet av skoleåret.

Til sammen har det i år blitt 71 medaljer fordelt på 18 elever innen fem forskjellige idretter; alpint, curling, trav, slopestyle og vektløfting.

- Det er et formidabelt resultat, sier avdelingsleder toppidrett ved OVS, Torbjørn Norland, som også er storfornøyd med kjønnsfordelingen blant medaljevinnerne:

- Det er ti gutter og åtte jenter, så det er nesten så balansert som du får det.

OVS har ti avgangselever totalt innenfor alpinsporten på VG4. Seks av dem har kommet inn hos Trønderalpin Elite, mens én har kommet inn på europacuplaget.

- Det har vært et helt greit år for min egen del, selv om resultatene har uteblitt litt. Med unntak av et brukbart resultat, har jeg stort sett kløna det til ved å enten falle eller skade meg under konkurranse, sier Sander Kleivnes, som går på tredjeåret i idrettsfag.

Han kronet skoleåret med en finfin bronsemedalje i slopestyle under et norgescuprenn i Oppdal.

Kleivnes skryter av klassekameratene, og særlig alpinistene.

- Alpinistene gjør det alltid bra. De får høye plasseringer hele tiden. Vi har et veldig bra prestasjonsmiljø på skolen her.

Fra høsten av skal Kleivnes gå på folkehøgskole. Han har allerede kommet inn på «Freestyle USA»-linja ved Rødde folkehøgskole.

- Jeg kommer til å fortsette å konkurrere også neste år. Så får vi se hvordan det blir, når jeg begynner å studere etter at jeg er ferdig på folkehøgskolen. 


Under finner du oversikt over alle medaljevinnerne for dette skoleåret:

BasisgruppeElevIdrett (gren)Utmerkelse
2IDKarl Erik Jøssundalpint (utfor)3. plass junior-NM
2IDKarl Erik Jøssundalpint (kombinasjon)2. plass junior-NM
2IDKarl Erik Jøssundalpint (SG)3. plass junior-NM
2IDReiel Feldevektløfting3. plass junior-NM
3IDMarkus Fosslandalpint (SG)1. plass junior-NM

3IDMarkus Fosslandalpint (SG)2. plass FIS Hemsedal
3IDMarkus Fossland alpint (SG)1. plass FIS Norefjell
3IDMarkus Anna Lotta Jogeva alpint (SG)1. plass junior-EM
3IDSander Kleivnesslopestyle3. plass norgescup
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)1. FIS Wyller
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)1. plass FIS Norefjell

3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)1. plass FIS Finland
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)1. plass FIS Finland
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (SL)1. plass FIS Finland
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)2. plass FIS Ål
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)2. plass FIS Voss
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (SL)2. plass FIS Jølster

3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)2. plass FIS Wyller
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)2. plass FIS Wyller
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)2. plass FIS Norefjell
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)2. plass FIS Oppdal
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (SL)3. plass FIS Tärnaby
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)3. plass FIS Voss

3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)3. plass FIS Hakadal
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (SL)3. plass junior-NM Hafjell
3IDMariel Kufaas alpint (GS)3. plass junior-NM Hafjell
3IDMarthe Tøsse Aandalalpint (SL)1. plass FIS Jølster
3IDMarthe Tøsse Aandal alpint (GS)3. plass FIS Voss
3IDIsak Staursetalpint (GS)2. plass FIS Geilo

4IDAidan Stautlandalpint (SL)3. plass junior-NM Hafjell
4IDAidan Stautlandalpint (SL)3. plass FIS Oppdal
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)3. plass FIS Oppdal
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)2. plass FIS Hemsedal
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)2. plass FIS Ål
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (GS)2. plass FIS Wyller

4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)1. plass FIS Geilo
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)1. plass FIS Geilo
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)1. plass Ål
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)1. plass FIS Hafjell
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)1. plass FIS Kirkerud
4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)1. plass FIS Kirkerud

4IDKristine Bekkestadalpint (SL)1. plass FIS Oppdal
4IDHilde Iren Satoalpint (SL)2. plass FIS Jølster
4IDHilde Iren Satoalpint (SL)3. plass FIS Hakadal
4IDAndreas Strandalpint (SL)3. plass FIS Geilo
4IDAndreas Strandalpint (SL)3. plass FIS Sunne, Sverige
4IDAndreas Strandalpint (SL)3. plass FIS Ruka, Finland

4IDAndreas Strandalpint (SL)2. plass FIS Sunne, Sverige
4IDAndreas Strandalpint (SL)2. plass FIS Jølster
4IDAndreas Strandalpint (SL)2. plass FIS Jølster
4IDHelena Hørte Søftelandalpint (DH)3. plass junior-NM Hafjell
4IDHelena Hørte Søftelandalpint (GS)3. plass FIS Hemsedal
4IDHelena Hørte Søftelandalpint (GS)3. plass FIS Wyller

4IDHelena Hørte Søftelandalpint (GS)2. plass FIS Geilo
4IDHelena Hørte Søftelandalpint (SG)2. plass FIS Hemsedal
4IDHelena Hørte Søftelandalpint (DH)1. plass FIS Hafjell
4IDHelena Hørte Søftelandalpint (DH)1. plass FIS Hafjell
4IDHelena Hørte Søftelandalpint (SG)1. plass FIS Hafjell
2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (GS)1. plass FIS Geilo

2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (GS)2. plass FIS Geilo
2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (GS)3. plass FIS Hemsedal
2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (SL)3. plass FIS Oppdal
2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (GS)1. plass FIS Voss
2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (SL)1. plass FIS Sunne
2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (SL)3. plass FIS Jølster

2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (GS)1. plass FIS Hemsedal
2IDBianca Bakke Westhoffalpint (GS)2. plass FIS Hemsedal
2BAMarcus Wolancurling2. plass junior-NM
1STEirik Øycurling2. plass junior-NM
1STMali Simonsentrav3. plass unionskampen Färjestad, Sverige