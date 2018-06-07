Har tatt over 70 medaljer dette skoleåret

Sport

Oppdal videregående skole presenterte onsdag resultatene for årets idrettsfagelever. Der kom det fram at OVS-elevene har sanket inn et imponerende antall medaljer i løpet av skoleåret.

Til sammen har det i år blitt 71 medaljer fordelt på 18 elever innen fem forskjellige idretter; alpint, curling, trav, slopestyle og vektløfting.

- Det er et formidabelt resultat, sier avdelingsleder toppidrett ved OVS, Torbjørn Norland, som også er storfornøyd med kjønnsfordelingen blant medaljevinnerne:

- Det er ti gutter og åtte jenter, så det er nesten så balansert som du får det.

OVS har ti avgangselever totalt innenfor alpinsporten på VG4. Seks av dem har kommet inn hos Trønderalpin Elite, mens én har kommet inn på europacuplaget.

- Det har vært et helt greit år for min egen del, selv om resultatene har uteblitt litt. Med unntak av et brukbart resultat, har jeg stort sett kløna det til ved å enten falle eller skade meg under konkurranse, sier Sander Kleivnes, som går på tredjeåret i idrettsfag.

Han kronet skoleåret med en finfin bronsemedalje i slopestyle under et norgescuprenn i Oppdal.

Kleivnes skryter av klassekameratene, og særlig alpinistene.

- Alpinistene gjør det alltid bra. De får høye plasseringer hele tiden. Vi har et veldig bra prestasjonsmiljø på skolen her.

Fra høsten av skal Kleivnes gå på folkehøgskole. Han har allerede kommet inn på «Freestyle USA»-linja ved Rødde folkehøgskole.

- Jeg kommer til å fortsette å konkurrere også neste år. Så får vi se hvordan det blir, når jeg begynner å studere etter at jeg er ferdig på folkehøgskolen.

Under finner du oversikt over alle medaljevinnerne for dette skoleåret:

Basisgruppe Elev Idrett (gren) Utmerkelse 2ID Karl Erik Jøssund alpint (utfor) 3. plass junior-NM 2ID Karl Erik Jøssund alpint (kombinasjon) 2. plass junior-NM 2ID Karl Erik Jøssund alpint (SG) 3. plass junior-NM 2ID Reiel Felde vektløfting 3. plass junior-NM 3ID Markus Fossland alpint (SG) 1. plass junior-NM

3ID Markus Fossland alpint (SG) 2. plass FIS Hemsedal 3ID Markus Fossland alpint (SG) 1. plass FIS Norefjell 3ID Markus Anna Lotta Jogeva alpint (SG) 1. plass junior-EM 3ID Sander Kleivnes slopestyle 3. plass norgescup 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 1. FIS Wyller 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 1. plass FIS Norefjell

3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 1. plass FIS Finland 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 1. plass FIS Finland 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Finland 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Ål 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Voss 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (SL) 2. plass FIS Jølster

3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Wyller 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Wyller 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Norefjell 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Oppdal 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Tärnaby 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 3. plass FIS Voss

3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 3. plass FIS Hakadal 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (SL) 3. plass junior-NM Hafjell 3ID Mariel Kufaas alpint (GS) 3. plass junior-NM Hafjell 3ID Marthe Tøsse Aandal alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Jølster 3ID Marthe Tøsse Aandal alpint (GS) 3. plass FIS Voss 3ID Isak Staurset alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Geilo

4ID Aidan Stautland alpint (SL) 3. plass junior-NM Hafjell 4ID Aidan Stautland alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Oppdal 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Oppdal 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 2. plass FIS Hemsedal 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 2. plass FIS Ål 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Wyller

4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Geilo 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Geilo 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 1. plass Ål 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Hafjell 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Kirkerud 4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Kirkerud

4ID Kristine Bekkestad alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Oppdal 4ID Hilde Iren Sato alpint (SL) 2. plass FIS Jølster 4ID Hilde Iren Sato alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Hakadal 4ID Andreas Strand alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Geilo 4ID Andreas Strand alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Sunne, Sverige 4ID Andreas Strand alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Ruka, Finland

4ID Andreas Strand alpint (SL) 2. plass FIS Sunne, Sverige 4ID Andreas Strand alpint (SL) 2. plass FIS Jølster 4ID Andreas Strand alpint (SL) 2. plass FIS Jølster 4ID Helena Hørte Søfteland alpint (DH) 3. plass junior-NM Hafjell 4ID Helena Hørte Søfteland alpint (GS) 3. plass FIS Hemsedal 4ID Helena Hørte Søfteland alpint (GS) 3. plass FIS Wyller

4ID Helena Hørte Søfteland alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Geilo 4ID Helena Hørte Søfteland alpint (SG) 2. plass FIS Hemsedal 4ID Helena Hørte Søfteland alpint (DH) 1. plass FIS Hafjell 4ID Helena Hørte Søfteland alpint (DH) 1. plass FIS Hafjell 4ID Helena Hørte Søfteland alpint (SG) 1. plass FIS Hafjell 2ID Bianca Bakke Westhoff alpint (GS) 1. plass FIS Geilo

2ID Bianca Bakke Westhoff alpint (GS) 2. plass FIS Geilo 2ID Bianca Bakke Westhoff alpint (GS) 3. plass FIS Hemsedal 2ID Bianca Bakke Westhoff alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Oppdal 2ID Bianca Bakke Westhoff alpint (GS) 1. plass FIS Voss 2ID Bianca Bakke Westhoff alpint (SL) 1. plass FIS Sunne 2ID Bianca Bakke Westhoff alpint (SL) 3. plass FIS Jølster